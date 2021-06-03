Top House Democrat Calls For Immediate Firing Of Louis DeJoy

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) is calling on USPS Postal Board to immediately fire Post Master General Louis DeJoy.

Pascrell tweeted:

🚨🚨 Today I called on President Biden’s new postal board members to fire louis dejoy. We learn just now dejoy is being probed by the FBI. Dejoy is corrupt to the core. He should be fired now. https://t.co/yKdjtfqWvK — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) June 3, 2021

Rep. Pascrell was correct. President Biden’s new postal board members mean that DeJoy is no longer protected by a pro-Trump board. In any circumstance, an official under federal criminal investigation is compromised and can no longer perform their duties.

In the case of DeJoy, Republicans confirmed him knowing full well that this scandal could blow up, but they were counting on the now failed former one-term president winning reelection and keeping everything covered up.

DeJoy is likely history, but the faster he is removed from his position, the better it will be for the nation. Expect this calls for DeJoy to be fired to grow into a roar.

Louis DeJoy couldn’t steal the 2020 election for Trump, and he might not be able to keep himself out of federal prison.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook