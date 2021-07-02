Joe Biden Is Leading The Strongest Economic Growth Since 1984

Advertising

During his remarks at the White House on the June jobs report, President Biden said that his economy is the strongest growth since 1984.

Video:

Joe Biden is leading the strongest economy since 1984 and has created more jobs than any modern president in his first five months. pic.twitter.com/BSPe4uEs6Q — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 2, 2021

Biden said:

Advertising

Advertising

We’ve created over 3 million jobs since I took office. And more jobs than have ever been created in the first five months of a presidency in history, thanks to the work of the entire team. This is historic progress. Pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in 100 years. Driven in part by our dramatic progress in vaccinating our nation and beating back the pandemic. As well as other elements of the American rescue plan. Today the U.S. It is the only major advanced economy with the OECD projections of future output are higher today than they were in January 2020 before the pandemic hit. And America was ranked first in Bloomberg’s covid resilience ranking. None of this happened by accident. Again it is a direct result of the American Rescue Plan.

And at the time, people questioned whether or not we should do that, even though we don’t have bipartisan support. Well, it worked. In February, the Congressional Budget Office projected 2021 economic growth would be 3.7%. Yesterday they doubled that number to 7.4%, in large part thanks to the American rescue plan and our work to defeat the virus. The last time the economy grew at this rate was in 1984, and Ronald Reagan was telling us it is morning in America. Well, it is getting close to afternoon here. The sun is coming out.

Biden Is Making History With America’s Economic Growth

Forget Trump. Biden is challenging Ronald Reagan for the greatest economic growth in the modern era.

Advertising

No part of the recovery was given. Without the Biden administration’s leadership in getting vaccinated and their foresight to pass a major economic package to address the immediate needs of the American people and business community, the United States could be struggling like the rest of the world to recover.

The Trump administration didn’t have a mass vaccination plan, and Republicans were opposed to passing more pandemic aid.

America is in the better position that it is in today because of Joe Biden and Democratic control of Congress.