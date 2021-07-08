Boebert Rages Against Vaccinations, Calls Medical Professionals “Needle Nazis”

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) called medical professionals “Needle Nazis,” invoking the Holocaust and Nazism to criticize the Biden administration’s efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19.

“Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County,” she tweeted. “The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China?”

Boebert’s comments echo remarks from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who this week compared the Biden administration’s vaccination push to the people who helped Adolf Hitler rise to power in Nazi Germany.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene said in response to remarks from President Biden that his administration is prepared to send public health officials “to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors” to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations,” she added, a reference to loyalists of Adolf Hitler who guarded Nazi meetings and later served in the Nazi army.

