Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits That Trump Won’t Take Office Again in August

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has rejected the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to the White House in August.

“I want people to be careful in what they believe,” Greene told viewers during an appearance on “War Room: Pandemic,” a program hosted by Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist.

“It’s going to be very difficult to overturn the 2020 election and so I would hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to be back in the White House in August. Because that’s not true,” she said.

“I’m telling you as a member of Congress, that’s a very difficult thing to make happen,” she observed about efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

There is no constitutional basis to support the claim that Trump will be reinstated in August. Last month, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Trump “has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August.” Haberman did note at the time that the claim came as Trump faced an investigation and potential indictment from the Manhattan district attorney. (The Trump Organization was charged with a slew of financial crimes last week and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was also arrested though Trump himself was not charged.)

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

The conspiracy theory has nonetheless been popular in QAnon circles, which Greene subscribes to, and, it appears, outside of them.

A Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,990 registered voters conducted last month found that 3 out of 10 Republicans believe Trump will be made president again. The conspiracy theory has been largely rejected by Democratic voters (84%) as well as a majority of Republican voters (61%).