Jen Psaki Torches The Media BS That Biden Is To Blame For Death Cult Trumpers Not Getting Vaccinated

Jen Psaki crushed the Republican door-to-door vaccine campaign GOP fearmongering with a perfect response to why Republicans won’t get vaccinated.

Video:

Jen Psaki effectively destroys the GOP anti-vaccine nonsense that the government is going door to door to force vaccinations on people.

Psaki answered when asked about the 45% of Republicans who say that they will never get vaccinated:

I think let’s take a step back. In December, before the president took office, the percentage of Americans willing to get the shot was in the 30s. Today, over 60% of adult Americans have taken a shot. That shows you that in a relatively short period of time, we’ve been able to influence a lot of people to take action and get a shot and save their lives and the lives of people around them. I would also like to note that we have seen some encouraging data over the last couple of weeks, the five states with the highest case rate, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Nevada, had a higher rate of people getting newly vaccinated compared to the national average. That is a good sign. This is the second week in the rope — finally, in the past 10 days, more than 5.2 million Americans have gotten a shot. There will be institutions and there will be private sector companies and others who make decisions about how to keep their communities safe. That is certainly appropriate but I would just know we are going to continue efforts to go community by community and case- by-case to convey the accurate information about the efficacy of vaccines.

It Is Not Biden’s Job To Vaccinate The Trump Death Cult

President Biden’s job is to protect the American people by offering them free and easy access to a vaccine that can save their lives. His job is also to inform people so that they can make an intelligent decision.

It is not Joe Biden’s job to babysit the Trump Death Cult.

Even Republican elected officials are having trouble getting their own voters to get vaccinated.

Joe Biden’s vaccination effort has been successful. The vaccination rate has skyrocketed during his presidency, and the free vaccine is widely available.

Biden has done everything he can do and more. If Republicans want to die of COVID, he can’t stop them, and his presidency should not be judged on his ability to rationalize with highly irrational people.