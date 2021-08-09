Boebert Spends Another Morning Going After Dr. Fauci Instead of Governing

Representative Lauren Boebert affirmed that she stands “with our bikers” after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed concern that South Dakota’s upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could serve as a “superspreader event” for the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Fauci chastises those attending the Sturgis but never said a word about the months of Antifa protests, BLM marches, or the wide open border,” Boebert said without providing evidence for her claims.

“He’s supposed to be apolitical but he’s just another leftist hypocrite,” she added. “I stand with our bikers!”

Fauci had previously appeared on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” and had expressed his concerns about the rally to host Chuck Todd as cases of Covid-19 continue to spread around the United States.

“I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci said, acknowledging that while it is “understandable” why people would want to attend the event, it would be better if they chose to stay home.

There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” he said. “You’re going to get to do that in the future, but let’s get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on. I mean, something bad is going on.”

