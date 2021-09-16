Don Lemon Expresses Frustration, Says It’s Time to “Shun” the Unvaccinated

CNN’s Don Lemon expressed his frustration with unvaccinated Americans, accusing them of prolonging the Covid-19 pandemic and saying that it’s time to “shun” them for their inaction. Lemon added that they were “harmful to the greater good.”

“I think we have to stop coddling people when it comes to … the vaccines, saying ‘Oh you can’t shame them. You can’t call them stupid.’ Yes, they are. The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believed his big lie,” Lemon said, referring to former President Donald Trump and drawing a connection between vaccine hesitancy and false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The people who are not getting vaccines who are believing the lies on the internet instead of science, it’s time to start shaming them or leave them behind,” he said.

Lemon was visibly annoyed as he complained about individuals who have expressed hesitancy about getting vaccinated amid worry over side-effects that have not materialized. He pointed out that many individuals get shots of things like Botox to relax the muscles in their faces without knowing “what’s in this stuff.”

“People talk about, well I don’t know what’s in the shot. I don’t know what’s in that shot … Do you know what they get shots in nowadays? In their rear ends. They’re getting shots to make it bigger. They’re getting shots in their face. They don’t know what’s in Botox. They don’t know what’s in this stuff,” he said.

“You don’t have to listen to a minority of people who are being harmful to the greater good, and who are not acting on logic, reason and science,” he told viewers.

You can hear Lemon’s remarks in the video below.

