Jen Psaki Crushes The Right On Let’s Go Brandon

Jen Psaki was asked what Biden thinks about the “Let’s go Brandon” slur of the right toward the President, and she made it clear that he doesn’t care.

Video:

Psaki is asked what the President thinks of the Brandon chants. She says she doesn’t think he spends much time focused on it. pic.twitter.com/fvKRAMWbdz — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2021

Psaki replied to a question about the chant by saying, “I don’t think he spends much time thinking about that.”

Nor should he, as the President Of The United States, he has better and more important things to do with his time. The nation is still in the middle of a pandemic, and White House reporters want to know what Biden thinks about a chant that some right-wingers think is a clever way to show their contempt for the President.

The mainstream media will never learn that Joe Biden is a normal human being. He is not Donald Trump. Every little slight or dopey right-wing chant is not going to cause him to stay up for half of the night flying off the handle.

Joe Biden is President, and he doesn’t care what Trump and his followers say about him.