Trump’s 1/6 Obstruction Crumbles As Steven Bannon Indicted

Trump’s ability to keep 1/6 witnesses in line crumbled after a federal grand jury indicted Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress.

The Department of Justice announced in a statement:

Stephen K. Bannon was indicted today by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon, 67, is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. An arraignment date has not yet been set in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law. Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

How Many Of Trump’s 1/6 Witnesses Are Willing To Go To Jail?

The message sent from Justice was clear. Trump and his cronies are not going to be able to ignore subpoenas from the 1/6 Committee and get away with it.

The indictment of Bannon comes on the same day that former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows decided to defy a committee subpoena.

Trump is trying to run out the clock on the 1/6 Committee, but his strategy depends on key witnesses not complying with subpoenas. The question now is, how many of Trump’s accomplices are willing to go to jail?

We’re about to find out who is willing to be locked up for Trump.