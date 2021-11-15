Republicans Are Vowing To Bogusly Criminally Charge Biden Aides If They Win Back The House

800 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Republicans are vowing to pursue criminal charges against President Biden’s aides because they are mad about the Bannon indictment.

The Washington Post gathered up the Republican threats of revenge:

“For years, Democrats baselessly accused President Trump of ‘weaponizing’ the DOJ. In reality, it is the Left that has been weaponizing the DOJ the ENTIRE TIME — from the false Russia Hoax to the Soviet-style prosecution of political opponents,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the third-ranking House Republican, tweeted Saturday.

“Joe Biden has evicerated Executive Privilege,” Jordan wrote on Twitter. “There are a lot of Republicans eager to hear testimony from Ron Klain and Jake Sullivan when we take back the House.” Sullivan is Biden’s national security adviser, and Klain is the White House chief of staff. “Now that Democrats have started these politically-motivated indictments for Contempt of Congress, I look forward to seeing their reactions when we keep that same energy as we take back the House next year!” Boebert declared on Twitter Saturday. There is only one problem with the Republican plan. Joe Biden is the sitting president, so he does have executive privilege. Republicans are only interested in winning back the House to investigate Biden and seek political revenge for the 2020 election and beyond.

One can already see the trainwreck coming miles down the road.

Republicans will win the House, waste all of their time on bogus investigations and unpopular legislation while setting Biden and the Democrats up for a successful 2024 election.

If Republicans take back the House, it will be a fiasco that will only help Democrats in future elections.