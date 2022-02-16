Jen Psaki Warns Media About Russian Disinformation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned both the US media and the American people about Russian disinformation on Ukraine.

Jen Psaki Warns America About Russian False Information

Video of Psaki:

Jen Psaki warns the US media to look out for false information from Russia including, "Claims of provocation in Donbas, false state media reports Faked videos, false accusations about chemical weapons or accounts of attacks on Russian soldiers that have not actually occurred." pic.twitter.com/qbIsrpOwwp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 16, 2022

Transcript via The White House:

Q Thank you. Can you comment on Russia’s investigation into claims of alleged mass graves of civilians supposedly killed by Ukrainian forces in the Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine? Do you believe this is part of the false-flag operations that you’ve been warning of?

MS. PSAKI: Sure. Well, let me start by saying, as you heard the President say yesterday and Secretary Blinken earlier today: We’re in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion.

And we’ve seen — and we’ve talked about this a bit in here — we’ve seen these tactics used in the past. So those could include, but not be limited to, the report you just referenced, claims of provocation in Donbas, false state media reports — which I think you should all — everybody should keep their eyes open and aware of that potential — fake videos, false accusations about chemical weapons or accounts of attacks on Russian soldiers that have not actually occurred.

So there could be a range of false flags and pretexts that we would expect would precede an invasion. And, again, we remain in that window.

Biden Is Boxing Putin In By Announcing Russian Plans And Tactics

If Trump was in office, Putin would have already invaded Ukraine. The fact that Biden is president, and his administration is publicizing all of Putin’s tactics and strategies before he can use them appears to be boxing the Russian leader in.

Psaki’s warning to the press was a way of trying to prevent Putin’s propaganda from being reported as news. Fox News will carry Putin’s water, but he should not expect the rest of US media to do the same.

Putin may yet invade Ukraine, but the Biden administration is proving that they are more than up to the task of handling a global crisis.