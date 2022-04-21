Republicans Have A Huge Problem As There Are More Kevin McCarthy 1/6 Tapes

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Author Jonathan Martin said that the Kevin McCarthy tape was just one of many 1/6 tapes of Republicans that they have.

Video:

Maddow asked, “So just underscore this, just to be clear. Mr. McCarthy and his office have denied that he said he was going to call Trump and tell him to resign, you have it on tape. We just, heard that he in fact said that. He is also today denying that he called for members of his own caucus, other House Republicans to have their social media access called off, you also got that on tape?”

Martin answered, “That is correct, and we have a lot more on tape from this period, which is at the highest levels of American politics, it is sensitive, it is delicate, and it’s high stakes. We have it all on tape, and it’s going to tell a very different story about this period, that the story that many people are trying to tell right now.”

Republicans could weather one Kevin McCarthy tape storm, but multiple tapes involving the highest levels of American politics. That is going to be too much.

Martin and Burns are sending the message to Republicans that if they choose to lie and deny as Kevin McCarthy did, they will release the tapes to confirm that they are telling the truth.

It is a certainty that if a couple of journalists have these tapes, the 1/6 Committee does too.

The problems are only beginning for the Republican Party. Elected Republicans have refused to cooperate with the 1/6 Committee, and the American people are about to find out why.

The tapes and other revelations have the potential to turn the 2022 midterms upside down by November.