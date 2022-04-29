Lauren Boebert And Marjorie Taylor Greene Got Into A Fight And Had To Be Separated As The GOP Falls Apart

Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene had a confrontation over Greene attending a white supremacist event that was so intense they had to be separated.

Politico reported:

Republicans say Boebert (R-Colo.) — who’s seen as more of a party team player than Greene — detests being tied to her Georgia colleague. And when the House Freedom Caucus board of directors gathered last month at its usual spot a few blocks from the Capitol, the two tangled over Greene’s appearance at a February event organized by a known white nationalist.

Their confrontation grew so heated that at least one onlooker feared the Greene-Boebert back-and-forth might escalate beyond the verbal cage match had another board member not stepped in to de-escalate, according to a GOP lawmaker who was granted anonymity to describe what happened. The incident was confirmed by three people connected to the Freedom Caucus, whose members largely avoided public criticism of Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) at the time and focused their discontent on the event organizer, Nick Fuentes.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is so toxic that even Lauren Boebert can’t stand her. The article also reports that Boebert doesn’t like being linked with Greene. Boebert herself traffics in plenty of racism, but apparently her line is showing up and speaking at a white nationalist conference.

Rep. Greene is low that she makes Boebert look relatively speaking good by comparison. In reality there is no virtutious side when the choices are Greene and Boebert. It is a case where mutally assured destruction would provide the best outcome for the American people.

Both Boebert and Greene aren’t fit to be in Congress, and the House would be better served if neither of them were in it.

If Republicans take back the House the pressure of being in the majority could cause the House GOP caucus to collapse.

Get The Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox First Name Last Name Email address Leave this field empty if you're human: