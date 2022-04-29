Posted on by Jason Easley

Lauren Boebert And Marjorie Taylor Greene Got Into A Fight And Had To Be Separated As The GOP Falls Apart

Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene had a confrontation over Greene attending a white supremacist event that was so intense they had to be separated.

Politico reported:

Republicans say Boebert (R-Colo.) — who’s seen as more of a party team player than Greene — detests being tied to her Georgia colleague. And when the House Freedom Caucus board of directors gathered last month at its usual spot a few blocks from the Capitol, the two tangled over Greene’s appearance at a February event organized by a known white nationalist.

