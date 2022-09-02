Bill Barr Throws Trump Under The Bus On Classified Docs

Former Attorney General Bill Barr went on Fox News and threw the former president under the bus on his theft of classified materials.

Video of Barr:

Barr: I think for them to taken things to the current point they probably have pretty good evidence.. People say this was unprecedented, well it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a county club pic.twitter.com/k1L32WqWGX — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2022

Barr said:

I personally think for them to have taken things to the current point they probably have pretty good evidence that’s speculation. I think the driver on this from the beginning is loads of classified information. People say this was unprecedented. Well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club.

How long is the government going to try to get them back? They jawboned for a year and deceived on the voluntary actions taken and went and got a subpoena. They were deceived on that they feel. The facts are starting to show they are being jerked around.

Barr is trying to wash the Trump criminal stink off of himself, but he made some good points. The Justice Department felt a great deal of urgency because of the number of classified documents that were taken. The fact that the FBI found four dozen empty classified folders at Mar-a-Lago demonstrates that they were correct to move so urgently.

Trump lied to the government about turning over all of the materials. Barr called it jerking around the government, but it was to put it more bluntly, the commission of a crime.

Donald Trump’s loudest Republican defenders are growing quieter by the day.

Bill Barr is trying to save his image, which looks unfixable given what he did to the Mueller investigation, but he did deliver a dose of reality to the Fox News audience about the real trouble facing Donald Trump.

