A Desperate Kellyanne Conway Lies About John Fetterman On Fox News

The desperation is growing on the right due to John Fetterman’s lead in Pennsylvania, as Kellyanne Conway took to Fox News to smear the Pennsylvania Senate candidate.

Video of Conway:

Kellyanne: He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny.. Here’s what’s not funny. There’s been a doubling of overdose deaths.. pic.twitter.com/HWeoZ3K8eB — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2022

Conway said, “He hasn’t worked a day as Lt. Governor. He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He’s trolling his opponent. He thinks that’s funny. Here’s what’s not funny. That there’s been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania since he’s been in office from 2015-2021.”

John Fetterman was sworn into office as Lt. Governor in 2019, so Conway was blaming Fetterman for overdose deaths in the state for four years before he took office.

Fetterman has the flag up because he supports cannabis legalization in Pennsylvania. As Lt. Governor, Fetterman visited all 67 counties in the state and authored a report on potential legalization. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor doesn’t have many official duties, but Fetterman has been traveling the state for four years representing the Wolf administration. He played a significant role in pushing back against Trump’s false claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania after the 2020 election.

Fox News has been increasing its attacks on Fetterman because he has a solid lead over Republican Dr. Oz in the polls. It is odd that Fox would choose Oz as their hill to die on during the midterm because the Republican’s prospects for victory do not look good in Pennsylvania. JD Vance is floundering in Ohio. It is more logical for Fox News to put their energy into that race, which leans Republican instead of Pennsylvania.

The right is throwing everything that they have at Fetterman. The onslaught of lies is coming, but it will likely make no difference as voters have consistently preferred John Fetterman over Dr. Oz.