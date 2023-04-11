House Oversight Committee Chair Falls Apart On Fox When Asks For Evidence Bidens Committed Crimes

Facebook

Fox News asked House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer if he had any evidence that the Biden family broke any laws and he answered with gibberish.

Video:

STEVE DOOCY: Have you any evidence that any Biden family member broke any laws? JAMES COMER: *word salad* pic.twitter.com/vipSMrzkc5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 11, 2023

Steve Doocy asked, “Do you have any evidence that anybody broke any laws?”

Rep. Comer answered, “Well if the President was involved in this, he would have broken many, many laws.”

Comer then went on for roughly a minute and a half about various conspiracies involving Biden, Russia, Ukraine, and China. Rep. Comer’s answer sounded he is not investigating a crime, but looking for something that he can twist into a crime to investigate.

Chair Comer offered a lot of ifs and we believes in his answer. What he didn’t have was evidence.

House Republicans have struggled to get any of their Biden conspiracies to gain traction outside of the right-wing media, and Steve Doocy’s question should be viewed as a softball, except Rep. Comer could not even generally suggest that the Committee has evidence that President Biden violated the law.

Rep, Comer, Jim Jordan, and other House Republicans thought that they could use the platform of the House majority to elevate right-wing Biden conspiracy theories before the 2024 election. The Republicans were trying to replay the 2016 playbook, but Joe Biden isn’t Hillary Clinton, and the media has not fallen for the House GOP con.