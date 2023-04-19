Top House Republican Admits They Have Nothing On Joe Biden

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) was asked if he has found anything illegal that Biden has done while in office. He responded by claiming that he found things that should be illegal.

Video:

PAMELA BROWN: Have you found anything illegal while Biden was actually in office? JAMES COMER: We found a lot that should be illegal. pic.twitter.com/JDnrCDqZid — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2023

CNN’s Pamela Brown asked Comer, “You have been investigating members of Joe Biden’s family and their business with the Bidens. Have you found anything illegal while he was actually in office? ”

Comer answered, “We found a lot. That’s certainly unethical. We found a lot that should be illegal. The line is blurry as to what is legal and not legal with respect to family.”

Translation: Comer has found no crimes committed by the Biden’s, but he has found things that in his opinion should be crimes, but they aren’t.

The whole idea that Republicans are going to try to even the score by drumming up some criminal charges against President Biden seems to be falling apart.

Joe Biden has been in public life for more than half a century. It was always silly for Republicans to believe that there was some secret criminal operation that Biden was keeping secret for fifty years.

President Biden hasn’t broken any laws. Republicans have nothing, and their dreams of using their House oversight power to get Trump back into the White House is fading with each passing day.