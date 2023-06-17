Coup Plotter John Eastman’s Disbarment Hearing Will Be Live Streamed

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

A judge in California ordered John Eastman’s disbarment hearing to be live-streamed for the public to watch on Tuesday.

Video of Eastman complaining to Steve Bannon:

John Eastman, who wrote the legal brief Trump cited to pressure Pence to overturn the election, is complaining that he lost his job as a tenured law professor, and the judge ordered that his CA disbarment hearing be live-streamed this Tues so the American public can watch. pic.twitter.com/E1U891Eyo1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 17, 2023

Eastman said, “It’s a full-fledged trial. They’re pulling out all the stops. It is really extraordinary the amount of taxpayer resources that are going into trying to disprove claims that I made, or more importantly that I had no basis for claims that election officials violated the law acted unconstitutionally in the conduct of the election. So that is what the trial will be, and the Bar is calling me as its first witness on Tuesday, and the judge has ordered that it is going to be livestreamed so it will be quite a media circus I suspect.”

John Eastman is one of the architects of the coup plot that was intended to keep Donald Trump in power, and his complaining about his disbarment hearing being viewable to the public.

Again, John Eastman tried to overthrow the United States government.

Eastman could be facing criminal charges in both Georgia and federally for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. John Eastman is full of so much entitlement that he thinks he has the right to complain about the American people getting to witness his professional downfall.

John Eastman is likely to have bigger problems than losing his law license. He committed crimes against the United States and needs to be held accountable.