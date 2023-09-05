Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Gets 22 Years For Seditious Conspiracy

Facebook

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for the seditious conspiracy of the 1/6 attack.

Scott MacFarlane of CBS News tweeted:

Longest sentence in any US Capitol siege case Four years longer than OathKeepers founder Stewart Rhodes received — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 5, 2023

Tarrio could spend the next five presidential elections behind bars. The sentencing of the former Proud Boys leader was one of the moments that many Americans were waiting for as a part of the justice delivered for the 1/6 attack.

There is a clear message being sent to Donald Trump’s followers that if they do his bidding and act on his calls for violence, there is a very good chance that they will end up spending a long time behind bars. Reports have been floating around for years that the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were in communication with the Trump White House before the 1/6 attack. The 1/6 Committee provided evidence that Trump knew his supporters were armed on 1/6 and didn’t care because he knew that they were not going to hurt him.

Trump has continued to attempt to incite violence after each of his indictments, but his supporters have not shown up. The message appears to have gotten through that attacking the United States government for Donald Trump will get them locked up for a long time.

Just ask Enrique Tarrio.