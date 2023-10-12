John Fetterman Shows The Integrity Of Democrats By Calling On The Senate To Expel Menendez

Facebook

After Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) was indicted for acting as a foreign agent of Egypt while he was the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called for his expulsion.

Sen. Fetterman said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Senator Menendez should not be a U.S Senator. He should have been gone long ago. It is time for every one of my colleagues in the Senate to join me in expelling Senator Menendez.

We cannot have an alleged foreign agent in the United States Senate.

This is not a close call.

This is a no-brainer. Democrats’ Senate majority is even smaller than the Republicans’ House majority, but it took a handful of New York House Republicans until yesterday to file a motion to expel George Santos. Fetterman is calling for the expulsion of Menendez less than a day after he was hit with a superseding indictment.

Democrats like Fetterman would rather function in a 50/50 Senate than keep Menendez around for one more second. After the first indictment, Fetterman called on Menendez to resign. After the second indictment, Fetterman is calling for the New Jersey senator’s expulsion.

Democrats are showing that they have the integrity missing in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Even if it means Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats have to operate in a 50-50 Senate for a while, it is time for Menendez to go.