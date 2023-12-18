The Republican House Majority Could Soon Be Down To 1 As Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Mike Garcia

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) is accused of violating the Ethics In Government Act by using non-public information to make stock trades that he financially benefited from, and now an ethics complaint has been filed.

Spectrum News reported:

In a copy of the complaint first obtained by Spectrum News, Tiffany Muller, president of the political action fund, wrote a request to the committee to have Garcia investigated for alleged violations of the Ethics in Government Act. Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported that Garcia sold up to $50,000 in shares of Boeing weeks before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which Garcia served on at the time, released its report investigating the deadly crashes involving Boeing’s 737 Max airliner.

…

“Congressman Garcia not only betrayed his constituents’ trust by using non-public information to protect his financial assets, but he illegally covered it up by purposely failing to report the trade until after his reelection. This is a blatant abuse of power and a slap in the face to families in his district who trusted him to fight for their needs, not to safeguard his stock portfolio,” Muller said in a statement shared with Spectrum News.

Rep. Garcia’s office has denied any wrongdoing and has called the complaint a desperate attempt to resurrect a failed partisan attack.

Garcia’s is one of the seats that House Democrats will be targeting to flip in 2024.

With the retirement of former speaker Kevin McCarthy in less than two weeks, Republicans will hold a tenuous two-seat majority in the House. If the Garcia scandal snowballed, that majority could quickly sink to a single seat.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.