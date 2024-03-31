Biden Delivers Message Of Peace As Bible Salesman Trump Ignores Easter

President Biden delivered a message of hope for peace around the world as Bible salesman Donald Trump ignored Easter.

President and First Lady Biden said in an Easter statement:

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christâ€™s Resurrection.

As we gather with loved ones, we remember Jesusâ€™ sacrifice. We pray for one another and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities. And with wars and conflict taking a toll on innocent lives around the world, we renew our commitment to work for peace, security, and dignity for all people.

From our family to yours, happy Easter and may God bless you.

That is a nice message of peace that every Christian should be able to embrace on Easter.

Donald Trump is godly that he is now selling Bibles.

He probably has a great message for the country.

Let’s see what Trump had to say.

Trump, “HAPPY EASTER.”

Doesn’t that message make you want to run out and buy a $60 Bible?

Republicans have shown just how anti the message of Jesus they have become by spending the weekend attacking President Biden for marking Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday. It doesn’t matter that Transgender Visibility Day is always on March 31. Republicans claim that because Biden is putting the teachings of Christ into action, he is is insulting Christians.

Well, not all Christians, just the right wing bigots.

There is only one real Christian in this presidential election, and it is not the fraudster Bible salesman who is about to go on criminal trial for hush money payments to a porn star.

