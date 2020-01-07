Nikki Haley Equates Democrats To Iranian Terrorists

Nikki Haley said on Fox News that the only people who are mourning Soleimani’s death are Democrats and Democratic presidential candidates.

Haley said on Fox News, “You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You’re not hearing any of the Gulf members. You’re not hearing China. You’re not hearing Russia. The only ones who are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat (sic) leadership and our Democrat (sic) presidential candidates. No one else in the world, because they knew that this man had evil veins. They knew what he was capable of and the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands.”

Video:

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Haley’s comments are a textbook example of why so many Republicans won’t vote for a Democrat, no matter who that Democrat is. In the Republican Party, Democrats aren’t the political opposition. Democrats are worse than Putin and equal to Iranian terrorists.

Haley took one true statement, Soleimani was a bad guy and mixed it with a false statement. Democrats are not mourning the death of the Iranian general. They point out that no one should shed a tear over his death. Democrats are concerned about Trump’s decisionmaking process, failure to consult with Congress, and the long-term ramifications that could potentially start a new war in the Middle East.

Nikki Haley wasn’t just pandering to the Fox News crowd. She was showing why Trump’s Republican Party has become a faction that is hostile toward the majority of the American people.

