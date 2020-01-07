War Hero Tammy Duckworth Tears Trump To Shreds For Incompetently Putting U.S. Troops In Danger

Decorated combat veteran and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth tore Donald Trump to shreds on Tuesday night following Iran’s missile attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Duckworth said Trump’s reckless incompetence “has actually achieved the end goal that Iran wants in the region.”

“This president’s decision has made America’s national security less safe, has put our troops’ lives in danger and has achieved the end goals of what Iran wants,” she said.

Video:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth doesn’t hold back, says the unfolding crisis in the Middle East was caused by Donald Trump’s incompetence. #ctl #p2 #maddow pic.twitter.com/toilA8dF80 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 8, 2020

Sen. Duckworth said:

My overall take is the incompetence of this president as commander-in-chief has actually achieved the end goal that Iran wants in the region. You have to remember, Rachel, that we actually since October have had protests in Iraq against Iranian influence by Iraqi people, you know. We had thousands of Iraqis protesting against Iranian influence for months and months and months. It even was happening in Lebanon. Hezbollah was being protested against. And within the space of just a couple of days with this poor decision made by this president, we have now turned that around so that now the Iraqi parliament has voted to kick us out of their country, and we have now turned the sentiment into one that is much more pro-Iranian in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East as well. Essentially, with this one decision, this president has actually achieved the end goals of the Iranian regime. Now, I don’t think they want their guy killed and frankly I don’t shed a tear for this man. He was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans over the decades. But at the end of the day, this president’s decision has made America’s national security less safe, has put our troops’ lives in danger and has achieved the end goals of what Iran wants, which is greater influence in the region and the United States being not just requested, but ordered to leave.

This is what happens when you elect a madman

What’s unfolding in the Middle East is troubling, but it’s also not a surprising turn of events given who occupies the Oval Office.

Hillary Clinton and a whole host of respected military officials spent an entire campaign warning the American people that Donald Trump is unfit to be commander-in-chief. Since he was sworn in, Trump has – almost on a daily basis – proved them all right.

This is what happens when you give a madman the keys to the White House – and it’s only going to get worse.

