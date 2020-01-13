Top Senate Republican Tells Trump To Keep Jim Jordan Away From Impeachment Trial

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told Trump to keep Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and the rest of the House Republican circus out of the impeachment trial.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported:

Sen. John Cornyn urges Trump to not select House Republicans to his legal team: “My advice to him would be: Let's not infect the Senate trial with the circus-like atmosphere of the House,” he told reporters — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2020

Cornyn added: “And I think there would be an increased risk of doing that if you start inviting House members to come over to the Senate and try the case." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2020

Senate Republicans are trying to rush through the impeachment trial with minimal fuss and drama. The last thing that they want to see roll into town is Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and the Trump conspiracy theory freak circus.

Republicans are trying to tell Trump to lay low, but since this is Donald Trump, as soon as he hears of Cornyn’s comments, he is likely to appoint Rudy Giuliani to manage his impeachment trial leaving the Republicans wishing for Jim Jordan.

Senate Republicans are warning Trump that they don’t want to take the trip to crazy town, but they might be ignored because nothing is stronger than Trump’s need to feel defended at all times.

