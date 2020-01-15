Pelosi Tells Trump No President Can Do Whatever He Wants While Signing Articles Of Impeachment

Speaker Pelosi told Donald Trump as she prepared to sign the articles of impeachment against him that no president can do whatever he wants.

Speaker Pelosi said, “So today we’ll make history. We’ll — when the managers walk down the hallway and cross a threshold in history. Delivers articles of impeachment against the president of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the house. As we make that history we’ll be making progress for the American people, progress in support of our constitution, progress in honor of the sacrifice and the vision of the founders, progress, and honor of the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and progress for the future of our make it be very clear that this president will be held accountable that no one is above the law and that no future president should ever entertain the idea that article 1 — excuse me article II says that he can do whatever he wants. And so, with that, I will sign the resolution transmitting the articles of impeachment to the senate which will be delivered by our managers of whom I’m very proud.”

Video:

Trump says Trump's impeachment is crossing the threshold of history, and it is a message that no president can do whatever they want. pic.twitter.com/30RQEuL4Ox — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 15, 2020

Video of Speaker Pelosi signing the articles of impeachment:

Nancy Pelosi signs the Trump articles of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/Qa3hNQtFGT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 15, 2020

The message being sent to this president and all future presidents is that they are not above the law. The president does not have unlimited power. Congress is a co-equal branch of the government, and when the president commits high crimes, the House will impeach him or her.

It doesn’t matter what Mitch McConnell does. In the face of an assault on democracy from Putin and Trump, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats defended the Constitution.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook