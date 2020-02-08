Trump Trashes Vindman’s Military Service One Day After Throwing Him Out Of The White House

It was disgusting enough that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was dragged out of the White House during Donald Trump’s post-impeachment Friday night purge.

But following the backlash to Vindman’s firing, Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to trash the Purple Heart recipient, literally questioning his military service and essentially admitting that he was only fired for telling the truth.

“Fake News [CNN] & MSDNC keep talking about ‘Lt. Col.’ Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was,” the commander-in-chief said in a pair of tweets.

He added, “[B]ut, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly & … was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, ‘OUT’.”

Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about “Lt. Col.” Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was. Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, &… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

From start to finish, the tweets were disgusting – full stop. But what stood out as perhaps the most despicable part of Trump’s Twitter smear was the fact that he seemed to dismiss Vindman’s heroic service to the country, putting his official military title in quotes.

It’s another bottom-of-the-dumpster attack against a member of the military from a president who hasn’t spent a single moment of his privileged life serving his country.

Anybody who thought Trump would change post-impeachment should be laughed out of public life

Many of the fake moderate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump this past week – we’re looking at you, Susan Collins – said they believed that impeachment would change him, that he learned his lesson and would be better going forward.

Forget the fact that throughout Trump’s 70+ years on this earth, nothing has ever changed him. He has never felt or expressed remorse or regret over any of the shameful things he has done – from cheating on his wives to stiffing small businesses to running a slush fund charity.

From the moment Trump was acquitted this week, it became clear that he was not a changed man at all. In fact, the fake trial and acquittal orchestrated by a broken Republican Party has only emboldened him.

Donald Trump’s disgusting attack on a Purple Heart recipient Saturday is another reminder that this president will never be anything other than the shameless, amoral sleaze-bag he has been his entire life.

