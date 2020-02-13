Former GOP Chair Calls Out Susan Collins: ‘The President Hasn’t Learned Jack’

Former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele had a hard time containing his laugher on Thursday after MSNBC’s Ari Melber replayed the clip of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) saying Donald Trump would learn a lesson from impeachment.

Steele said that it’s increasingly clear that Trump is incapable of learning anything from anybody else.

“The president hasn’t learned jack,” he said. “Donald Trump has never exhibited any behavior that would indicate that he would learn from anything anyone else had to say or do.”

Video:

Former RNC chair Michael Steele says the question isn’t whether Trump learned a lesson from impeachment, but whether the American have learned that Trump will continue to abuse his power as long as he’s president. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/S8SzByIy61 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 14, 2020

Steele said:

The president hasn’t learned jack. I don’t know where these people get this stuff. Donald Trump has never exhibited any behavior that would indicate that he would learn from anything anyone else had to say or do. He is his own enterprise. And he knew from the beginning how he wanted this to play out, Ari. He’s played it out that way with the help of a very malleable Republican Senate. And with Democrats who made missteps along the way. And so the lesson that has to be learned for the rest us is not about teaching Donald Trump anything. It is what do we learn from this as we get ready for the next seven months of this campaign?

Hopefully the American people have learned a lesson

As Michael Steele said on Thursday, the question isn’t whether Trump has learned a lesson – we all knew better than that – but it’s whether the American people did.

If there is anything the country should take away from the impeachment saga, it is that Donald Trump has no shame and, if he remains in office for another four years, he will abuse his office again and again.

In November, Republican members of Congress like Susan Collins who let Trump trample on the rule of law for the past three years should be sent packing.

