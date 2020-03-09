After Being Exposed To Coronavirus, Matt Gaetz Was Chilling With Trump On Air Force One

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was placed in an isolated room on Air Force One after being exposed to coronavirus until Trump brought him to the front of the plane.

Rep. Gaetz was also exposed to coronavirus:

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

According to Gaetz:

I just spoke to Rep. Gaetz, who said he was put into a "closed up room" on AF1 after he found out he might have been exposed to Covid19. After landing, Trump "coaxed" him up front before leaving. "He was not hyper cautious about being in the same space that I was in." — Ben Terris (@bterris) March 9, 2020

Trump has convinced himself that the coronavirus is an overblown hoax that is being driven by the media to manipulate the stock market against him.

Is anyone actually surprised that Trump invited Gaetz to the front of the plane? This is the same president who stared into an eclipse.

The Republican Party doesn’t believe in science, and they are being led by a president who appears to be actively trying to get the coronavirus.

Just when one thinks that Trump could get any more reckless, he managed to top himself by hanging out with an exposed Matt Gaetz on Air Force One.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook