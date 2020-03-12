Trump Publicly Downplays Coronavirus As He Fears Getting It

Trump continues to tell the country that the coronavirus will go away, but privately he is afraid of catching the virus.

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted:

NEW: Source close to president said Trump is telling people close to him that he is indeed concerned about coming into contact with people who have contracted Coronavirus, including Brazilian official who tested positive after coming face to face with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 12, 2020

“He is very concerned about all the people he met who have it including the Brazilian,” the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 12, 2020

There is an easy away around Trump’s concern. The president could stop holding political rallies, which he has so far refused to do. He could also stop going to his private Mar-a-Lago club and potentially exposing himself to infection from one of the club’s members.

Donald Trump has no credibility because he is publicly trying to downplay the coronavirus for political purposes, while privately, he is afraid of getting sick.

Trump is a hypocrite who doesn’t care if millions of Americans get sick, as long as it doesn’t happen to him.

