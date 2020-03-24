Posted on by Alan Ryland

Trump Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus Pandemic “Is Why We Need Borders”

President Donald Trump suggested that the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 600 lives in the United States, justifies his immigration policies, and “IS WHY WE NEED BORDERS.”

But as many critics pointed out, viruses know no borders.

The president has had to contend with a mounting crisis as news emerged that his administration had been warned about a likely pandemic as early as January and February, but failed to take serious action. The warnings from U.S. intelligence agencies underscore a dire reality: That the virus would have spread with or without the tightened border controls the president suggested. (The president has made tightened border security and immigration control a cornerstone of his policy since his time as a candidate on the campaign trail.)

One in three Americans has been ordered to stay home as United States health officials warn that the worst is still ahead of us. With the exponential spread, the number of cases and deaths is expected to explode in the coming week, likely determining the direction the White House will take.

“I want America to understand: This week, it’s going to get bad,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said during an appearance on NBC. “We really, really need everyone to stay at home. … There are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously.”

There are more than 46,000 coronavirus cases nationwide, though that number is likely to be significantly higher due to a testing shortage.