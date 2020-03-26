Nancy Pelosi on Tackling Coronavirus: ‘Science Is an Answer to Our Prayers’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said the nation’s response to the Coronavirus must be led by science.

The California Democrat spoke to reporters on Thursday about the Covid-19 global pandemic and the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package. The Senate approved the package on Wednesday.

“Markets are not gonna succeed unless we take care of people and we restore their health” Pelosi said. “Whether there’s a cure or whether there’s a behavior that reduces tragedy in our country.”

Watch the video:

Pelosi on getting the coronavirus under control: "It won't happen unless we respect science, science, science. And for those who say we choose prayer over science, I say science is an answer to our prayers." pic.twitter.com/he6h6OKHyy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2020

“But let us work together in the most bipartisan way possible to get the job done as soon as possible,” she said.

Pelosi then addressed the issue of Coronavirus and faith. Some faith leaders who support President Donald Trump have downplayed the severity of the virus and rejected calls for closures and social distancing.

“It won’t happen unless we respect science, science, science,” Pelosi said.

“And for those who say we choose prayer over science, I say science is an answer to our prayers.”

Pelosi went on to compare the Coronavirus rescue package to Republicans’ corporate tax cuts.

“What we did last night and what we will tomorrow – $2 trillion – is about the cost of the tax scam that the Republicans foisted on the nation to give 83% of the benefits to the top 1 percent,” she said.

“They said it was gonna pay for itself. It never does.”

The House is expected to pass the rescue package on Thursday.