Rush Limbaugh Claims Stay-at-Home Orders Are Destroying Economy “Under Guise” of Saving Lives

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed stay-at-home orders come at the expense of wrecking the economy in a monologue on his show.

“Are we just going to sit by and watch $22 trillion — that’s the value, that’s the sum total of the GDP, that’s the U.S. economy — are we just going to sit by here and watch it evaporate?” he said on “The Rush Limbaugh Show.” “Because that’s what we’re doing, under the guise of not losing any unnecessary life — meaning we want to try to save as many lives as we can.”

Continued Limbaugh after a listener called in and suggested the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 4,000 lives in the United States alone, was created by communists: “You’re the only person I know who thinks it’s happening without the cooperation of the Democrat Party, however.”

“Most people tell me they think the American left is the worldwide Communist Party now, and that they are willingly subverting this economy and destroying it, for the purposes of eliminating and wiping out capitalism,” he said. “And whether that’s happening of — whether that’s the design or not, that is happening. This economy is being shut down. That’s why this is not sustainable. I’m sorry, I’m sounding like a broken record on this, but it is not sustainable.

Yesterday, Limbaugh suggested without evidence that the media has been exaggerating hospital rates.

“One of the things that interests me is the hospitalization numbers,” Limbaugh said. “Because if you look at Drudge, if you look at the drive-by media, you would believe there is not a single hospital bed in this country, right? You have been led to believe that every hospital is overflowing. That dead bodies are in body bags and refrigerated trucks that are being parked off to landfills or whatever.”

He added: “There’s just not a hospital bed around, the hospitals are overflowing. If you have to go to a hospital you may as just well pack it in and die.”