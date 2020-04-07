U.K. Turns Down Trump’s Offer to Help with Boris Johnson’s Coronavirus Treatment

1.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The news that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was admitted to an intensive care unit for worsening coronavirus symptoms prompted President Donald Trump to offer to help with Johnson’s treatment.

“I’ve asked two of the leading companies… They’ve come with the solutions and just have done incredible jobs – and I’ve asked him to contact London immediately,” Trump said during yesterday’s coronavirus press briefing. “They’ve really advanced therapeutics … and they have arrived in London already. The London office has whatever they need. We’ll see if we can be of help. We’ve contacted all of Boris ‘s doctors, and we’ll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go.”

SPECIAL REPORT: Pres. Trump, WH coronavirus task force deliver briefing; "Americans are all praying for [Boris Johnson's] recovery," @POTUS says https://t.co/PD0Kc6dDP2 pic.twitter.com/GSpwghJZAl — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 6, 2020

But Johnson’s spokesman has officially rejected the offer, saying, “On this specific point… We’re confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors,” adding that “we are grateful for all of the warm wishes the prime minister has received overnight.”

Earlier today, Downing Street announced Johnson “remains in good spirits” and was receiving “standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the First Secretary of State, has begun deputizing as Prime Minister following Johnson’s hospitalization. Johnson first confirmed he’d tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.