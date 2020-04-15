Leading Medical Journal Editor: Trump Cutting Funding to WHO Is ‘A Crime Against Humanity’

The editor of one of the world’s leading medical journals has condemned withholding funding from the WHO. President Donald Trump made the decision after repeatedly criticizing the organization.

Richard Horton is editor of the British medical journal The Lancet. His publication is one of the best of its kind in the world with a name that’s instantly recognizable.

Horton took to Twitter to express his outrage at Trump’s actions.

“President Trump’s decision to defund WHO is simply this—a crime against humanity,” he said.

President Trump’s decision to defund WHO is simply this—a crime against humanity. Every scientist, every health worker, every citizen must resist and rebel against this appalling betrayal of global solidarity. https://t.co/7hTwUZ4lJV — richard horton (@richardhorton1) April 14, 2020

“Every scientist, every health worker, every citizen must resist and rebel against this appalling betrayal of global solidarity.”

The President took aim at the World Health Organization as criticism of his own handling of Coronavirus mounted. He’s claimed the body spread Chinese government disinformation.

“The WHO’s attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures,” he said.

Trump accused the WHO of failing to “obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion.” The organization has refuted this along with leading scientists and governments.

The President announced a ‘review’ into U.S. funding for the WHO that could last for three months.

The American Medical Association also disagreed with the President.

“Fighting a global pandemic requires international cooperation and reliance on science and data. Cutting funding to the WHO – rather than focusing on solutions – is a dangerous move at a precarious moment for the world,” they said in a statement.

