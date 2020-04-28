Americans Will Get Signed Letter from Trump with Economic Stimulus Check

The federal government will send letters from President Trump with economic stimulus checks. Each letter will feature his signature and a message from the President.

The administration has claimed these letters are necessary. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act requires letters containing information about the payments.

However, there is no requirement for Donald Trump’s personal signature to appear on these letters. The contents of the missives also don’t appear completely necessary.

“On March 27, 2020, Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), which I proudly signed into law,” the letters say.

Trump thanks Congress for “working with my administration to fast-track this $2.2 trillion in much-need economic relief to the American people.”

The letter then takes on a more bombastic and less informative tone.

“Every citizen should take tremendous pride in the selflessness, courage and compassion of our people,” the letters say.

“America’s drive, determination, innovation and sheer willpower have conquered every previous challenge – and they will continue to conquer this one too.”

“Just as we have before, America will triumph yet again – and rise to new heights of greatness. We will do it together, as one nation, stronger than ever before.”

The legislation refers to letters that are much more basic.

“Not later than 15 days after the date on which the (Treasury) Secretary distributed any payment to an eligible taxpayer pursuant to this subsection, notice shall be sent by mail to such taxpayer’s last known address,” the law states.

“Such notice shall indicate the method by which such payment was made, the amount of such payment, and a phone number for the appropriate point of contact at the Internal Revenue Service to report any failure to receive such payment.”

The President has already been mocked for insisting his signature appear on stimulus checks. The decision reportedly slowed down the process of getting payments to Americans.

