Trump Complains He Can’t “Satisfy the Fake News” Despite Doing “The Greatest Job” in History

President Donald Trump can’t seem to please the media no matter how good a job he does, at least according to his own assessment. He made the remarks while trying to celebrate nurses.

Trump answered reporters’ questions on Wednesday at an event honoring National Nurses Day. Unsurprisingly, the focus soon shifted to his own handling of the virus.

The President was asked why he and the nurses weren’t social distancing or wearing masks despite the public health advice.

“Well, I can’t help that. I mean, look, I’m trying to be nice. I’m signing a bill and you criticize us,” the President said.

Members of the administration have frequently failed to socially distance at public events – even when issuing Coronavirus advice.

“Look, here’s the story: There is nothing I can do to satisfy the media, the Democrats, or the fake news, and I understand that.”

Watch the video:

President Trump: "There's not a thing I can do to satisfy Democrats. I watched this phony Chuck Schumer. Everyone in New York knows he's a total phony." pic.twitter.com/6gWQg9pyfB — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2020

“We did the greatest job, mobilization, in history with the ventilators, and I don’t think there was a story what a great job we did.”

Many have criticized the administration’s response for being too slow and ineffective. He went on to shift blame with regard to medical supplies.

“The cupboards were bare,” Trump said. “They were bare. People have no idea. ”

“There’s not a thing I can do to satisfy the fake news, and there’s not a thing I can do to satisfy Democrats.”

Having complained about Democrats not appreciating him, the President then attacked Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I watched this phony Chuck Schumer — everyone in New York knows he’s a total phony,” Trump said.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter