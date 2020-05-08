Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Tells His Viewers to Go Out and Violate Stay-at-Home Orders

Fox News personality Pete Hegseth told his viewers to “put freedom before fear” and violate stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus pandemic tears its way through the country.

Hegseth made the comments while broadcasting from inside his home. He urged “healthy people” to “have some courage” and go outside, making the case for “herd immunity,” which goes against the advice of health and science experts.

“Listen, there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of misinformation,” he said. “The ‘experts’ have been telling us hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. Now that we’re learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there — they’re going to have some courage.”

Hegseth went on to praise the citizens of Texas for “denying ridiculous orders.” His comments come shortly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) admitted during a private call with lawmakers that reopening the economy would spread the coronavirus even as he publicly announced that he would end an executive stay-at-home order.

You can watch Hegseth’s comments below.

Fox News' Pete Hegseth calls for people to go out and get infected by coronavirus: "Now that we are learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there — they are going to have to have some courage." pic.twitter.com/PCSHm9yUAW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 7, 2020

Hegseth made headlines last year for denying the existence of germs, revealing he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years.

“I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real,” he said at the time.