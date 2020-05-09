Trump, Who Called The Pandemic A Hoax, Is Now Surrounded By Coronavirus Infections

Donald Trump spent weeks downplaying the pandemic, even calling it a Democratic hoax during a campaign rally, but now he is increasingly surrounded by coronavirus infections.

According to reporting late Friday, nearly a dozen members of the U.S. Secret Service have tested positive for the virus.

The Hill reports that there are 11 total active cases in the agency, but nearly two dozen more have had the virus and are now recovering, while 60 Secret Service employees are self-quarantining.

The news comes after Katie Miller – a Mike Pence staffer and wife of White House aid Stephen Miller – tested positive for the coronavirus.

A member of the military who serves as a personal valet to Trump also tested positive, which sent the president into a fury.

Trump is to blame for not keeping himself – and the country – safe

While Donald Trump is now blaming his staff – surprise, surprise – for not keeping him safe from the virus, he has nobody to blame but himself.

For weeks – whether it was to preserve the stock market or his poll numbers – Trump downplayed the virus and allowed it to spread unchecked in the United States. Now there have been nearly 80,000 American deaths and more than 1.3 million total infections.

And now, even though his own administration recommends wearing masks to prevent infection, Trump refuses. According to CNN, it’s an “unwritten code inside the White House” to not wear a face covering.

The reason Trump won’t wear one is simple but pathetic: He says it will “send the wrong message” and make him look “ridiculous.” I’m afraid that ship has sailed, Mr. President.

As the number of cases in the president’s orbit increases – especially since the White House hasn’t taken the virus seriously from the start – Donald Trump is going to do what he does best: shift the responsibility to somebody else.

He has no one to blame but himself.

