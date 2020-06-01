China Accuses U.S. of Being “Addicted to Quitting Groups and Scrapping Treaties” After Trump Withdraws from WHO

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that the United States “has become addicted to quitting groups and scrapping treaties,” according to a Reuters report.

Trump made the decision to withdraw after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged “to give $2 billion to the WHO over the next two years to help combat the novel coronavirus,” the outlet notes.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said during a Friday news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

“The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency. Why is it that China shut off infected people from Wuhan to all other parts of China?” he continued. “It didn’t go to Beijing, it went nowhere else, but they allowed them to freely travel throughout the world, including Europe and the United States.”