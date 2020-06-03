Trump Falsely Claims He’s Done More For Black Americans Than Any President In History

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to rail against his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, suggesting he’s done more for the black community than any president, even as protests against racial injustice continue across the nation.

“In 3 1/2 years, I’ve done much more for our Black population than Joe Biden has done in 43 years. Actually, he set them back big time with his Crime Bill, which he doesn’t even remember,” he wrote.

The president took his claim further, saying: “I’ve done more for Black Americans, in fact, than any President in U.S. history, with the possible exception of another Republican President, the late, great, Abraham Lincoln…and it’s not even close. The Democrats know this, and so does the Fake News, but they refuse to write or say it because they are inherently corrupt!”

See “pinned” above referred to a tweet the president wrote yesterday in which he claimed his administration “has done more the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln” and credited it for such feats as “guaranteed funding for HBCUs” and “passed Criminal Justice Reform,” among others.

The president’s tweets come a day after Biden rebuked him for wrongly using military personnel to disperse protesters so he could “stage a photo op at a noble church” during a speech in Philadelphia.

“When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the President from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House— using tear gas and flash grenades— in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden said, adding: “More interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care. For that’s what the presidency is – a duty of care—to all of us, not just our voters, not just our donors, but all of us.”

Earlier this week, the president sought to discredit the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, which shows that 53 percent of registered voters say they would vote for Biden compared to the 43 percent who said they would vote for Trump.