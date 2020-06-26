Joe Biden: “Bizarre” Trump “Waited and Waited” Before Acting on Coronavirus

Joe Biden has called the President “bizarre” for his failure to act on Coronavirus. The presumptive Democratic presidential candidate also pointed to his warnings about a pandemic in January.

The former Vice President spoke to Pennsylvania’s WGAL about Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The President is bizarre,” Biden said. ” We left behind a pandemic office. As early as January, middle of January, I was saying, a pandemic is coming.”

“We should be prepared. Why don’t you use the legislation, the act that’s available — the Defense Production Act — to make companies move and build the things they need to build. Provide the protective gear. Build hospitals.”

“What did he do? He waited and waited,” Biden said.

In a separate interview with KDKA, a CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, Biden said he wanted to make wearing masks a requirement for businesses to reopen.

“The one thing we do know, these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that mask,” he said.

“Anyone to reopen, would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks.”

“I would do everything possible to make it required the people had to wear masks in public,” Biden said when pressed further.

