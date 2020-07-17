Former Game Show Host Trump Retweeted This Week Deactivates Twitter Account After Son Gets Coronavirus

Chuck Woolery, a conservative former game show host who made headlines this week after President Donald Trump retweeted his claim that public health experts are “lying” about the extent of the coronavirus pandemic, deactivated his Twitter account after his son contracted Covid-19.

Woolery’s last tweet was: “Covid-19 is real and it is here.”

“Chuck’s son is fine and asymptomatic,” Mark Young, with Jekyll and Hyde Advertising, told CNN, adding that Woolery’s account “is not gone. He is just taking a break from the abuse he has received from thousands of intolerant people who purposefully mislead people on his statement, including the media.”

Speaking on “Blunt Force Truth,” the podcast he co-hosts, Woolery claimed he “never said Covid was a hoax, but it was the only way” his critics “could really twist and use it against me.”

“There’s nowhere I used ‘hoax’ or ‘it’s not real’ or anything like that. I just said we’ve been lied to,” he added. “My son has it, so hopefully he’s fine.”

Earlier this week, Woolery found himself facing heavy criticism after President Trump retweeted his controversial messages.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it,” Woolery wrote in one tweet shared by the president.

“There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall,” Woolery claimed in another post, ironically without providing any evidence. “It’s worldwide and it’s overwhelming. BUT NO.”

On his podcast, Woolery said it was “an honor to have your president retweet what your thoughts are and think it’s important enough to do that.”