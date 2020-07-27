Trump Is Sending More Federal Troops To Portland To Make Things Even Worse

Advertisements

Trump is nearly doubling the number of federal troops in Portland in a move that will almost certainly escalate the conflict.

The Washington Post reported:

The Trump administration is sending more federal agents to Portland, Ore., as officials consider pushing back harder and farther against the growing crowds and nightly clashes with protesters, vandals, and rioters, The Washington Post has learned.

To strengthen federal forces arrayed around the city’s downtown courthouse, the U.S. Marshals Service decided last week to send 100 deputy U.S. Marshals to Portland, according to an internal Marshals email reviewed by The Post. The personnel began arriving Thursday night.

The Department of Homeland Security is also considering a plan to send an additional 50 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to the city, but a final decision on the deployment has not been made, according to senior administration officials involved in the federal response.

A pandemic is ravaging America and Trump is using his presidency, not to protect public health, but to attack protesters in an American city with federal troops. Trump is attempting to fan the flames of conflict to play into his campaign theme of “law and order.”

The entire Trump presidency has been an effort to scare white people. Trump launched his campaign by calling Mexicans rapists, but as his political situation has become grave, Trump is using the powers of the presidency to physically attack Americans.

Local and state political leaders want Trump and his paramilitary attacks out of Portland, but by sending more troops, Trump is hoping to provoke more violence.

