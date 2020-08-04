Trump’s New Campaign Manager: We Want More Debates “Starting Sooner”

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s new campaign manager wants the President to have more debates with Joe Biden and he wants them sooner than the current schedule allows.

Bill Stepien told Fox News on Monday that the campaign wanted to see more debates between the former Vice President and Trump as he pushed the narrative that Biden doesn’t want debates.

“We want more debates. We want debates starting sooner,” Stepien said.

“First debate is scheduled for September 29, by that time 16 states already will have voted, by September 29. That’s a concern to me.”

“I want to see President Trump on the debate stage against Joe Biden,” he said.

Some still will vote before the first scheduled debate on 29 September and an expansion of mail-in ballots could see even more voters casting their ballots before Trump and Biden clash on the debate stage.

“We’re already seeing the liberal left, the liberal media trying to create trap doors for Joe Biden to escape his commitment and obligations to debate Donald Trump on a debate stage in front of the American people,” Stepien said.

“We want more debates.”

Despite Stepien’s comments, some have questioned the wisdom of Trump participating in debates. His recent car crash interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan might give the campaign pause.

