25th Amendment Time As Donald Trump Jr. Says His Dad Is Acting Crazy

Donald Trump Jr. is fighting with the rest of his family because he thinks that his father is acting crazy and wants to hold an intervention.

Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair reported:



According to two Republicans briefed on the family conversations. Sources said Donald Trump Jr. is deeply upset by his father’s decision to drive around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last night with members of the Secret Service while he was infected with COVID-19. “Don Jr. thinks Trump is acting crazy,” one of the sources told me. The stunt outraged medical experts, including an attending physician at Walter Reed.

According to sources, Don Jr. has told friends that he tried lobbying Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner to convince the president that he needs to stop acting unstable. “Don Jr. has said he wants to stage an intervention, but Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing,”

Sherman also reported that Trump doesn’t want to be the only member of the family to confront his father and tell him that he is acting crazy.

When Trump’s own son thinks that the President is acting crazy, it is 25th Amendment time.

Trump is a senior citizen with underlying health conditions who has the coronavirus and is on a cocktail of experimental medications.

The best thing for the country would be for Donald Trump to remain in the hospital, stripped of his presidential powers, and under constant medical supervision. Trump’s behavior has always been impulsive and erratic, but his presidential joyride to wave to supporters while exposing Secret Service agents to the virus was even more reckless than usual.

Even Trump’s own son knows that he must be stripped of power, which is why it is time for his cabinet to grow a spine and invoke the 25th Amendment.

