After Trump tweeted the email address of a columnist, Twitter took action and locked the President out of his account.

Olivia Nuzzi confirmed Trump was locked out of his own account:

NEW: Twitter confirms President Trump's account was locked after sharing the email address of a New York Post columnist on Monday evening. He was required to delete the tweet before Twitter would unlock his account. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 6, 2020

Twitter has been much more aggressive with trying to hold Trump to the same terms of service as other users. Trump used his presidential platform to intimidate a member of the media by posting personal information.

Donald Trump Jr. wanted to stage an intervention because he believes that his father is out of control and in need of help.

Trump only got access to his Twitter account back after he deleted the tweet.

Trump is clearly not well. He should not have left the hospital. He should not be on social media, and there is no way that he should still have the full powers of the presidency at his disposal. Trump couldn’t be trusted to tweet.

This is not a man who should be on the campaign trail or a debate stage. Trump is making the case for Joe Biden to be elected with his continually reckless, selfish, and increasingly unstable behavior.

