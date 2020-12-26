House Dem Blasts Trump For Wrecking COVID Relief At 11th Hour After Ignoring It For Months

Advertisements

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) blasted Donald Trump on Saturday for having the nerve to derail COVID relief legislation after he spent months not lifting a finger to help millions of struggling Americans.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, Rep. Dingell said that her Democratic colleagues have been proposing higher stimulus checks since May when they passed a sweeping relief package, but Trump hasn’t lifted a finger to make it happen.

“Where has he been?” the Democratic lawmaker asked. “He’ll say one thing in the morning, one thing in the afternoon. It is time for him to be clear.”

Advertisements

Rep. Dingell said that the compromise legislation with $600 checks is only a down payment and more will need to be done, but she added that Trump is a reason for the flawed bill.

“It’s not perfect. He helped make it not perfect,” she said. “People need the president to sign this bill so there can be something in their lives that gives them a tiny bit of certainty in this holiday season.”

Video:

.@RepDebDingell blasts Trump for derailing COVID relief legislation after spending months ignoring the crisis. pic.twitter.com/KSw6Ggrp4a — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 26, 2020

Rep. Dingell said

Well, because President Trump won’t tell us what he’s going to do because he really doesn’t seem to care about the number of Americans that are in sheer fear and terror right now about potentially being evicted, even over this holiday season, about how they’re goings to eat, how they’re going to live. Yeah, we would you like to see a $2,000 stimulus payment. We’ve talked about this since May. It’s not one bill, Ali, that you talked about in October. We passed one back in May. Where has he been? He hasn’t been consistent. He’ll say one thing in the morning, one thing in the afternoon. It is time for him to be clear. He cares about people? Then tell ’em you’ll sign the bill. It’s a down payment. It’s not perfect. He helped make it not perfect. People need the president to sign this bill so there can be something in their lives that gives them a tiny bit of certainty in this holiday season.

Trump’s stimulus stunt shows how detached he is from governing the country

Donald Trump thought he could come in at the 11th hour and look like a hero for pushing $2,000 stimulus checks, but his stunt only shows how detached he has been from this process and from governing the country.

As Rep. Dingell noted on Saturday, Democrats passed legislation in May that included stimulus checks worth double the amount included in the current relief bill. Perhaps Trump was too busy holding superspreader rallies during the campaign to notice what was happening in Washington, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Donald Trump doesn’t care about getting more money to the American people. He is only interested in wrecking everything in his path for the next 25 days, because he still hasn’t gotten over losing the election.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter