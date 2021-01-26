Mitch McConnell Is Fuming As Democrats Ignore His Whining And Act Like A Majority Party

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) clearly isn’t taking his demotion to minority leader very well, lashing out on Twitter over Democratic attempts to use their new majority to pass legislation.

“Today, I made clear that if Democrats ever attack the key Senate rules, it would drain the consent and comity out of the institution,” McConnell whined. “A scorched-earth Senate would hardly be able to function. It wouldn’t be a progressive’s dream. It would be a nightmare.”

Unfortunately for McConnell, he is in no position to make demands. As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said this week, “[McConnell] is not the Majority Leader, he is the Minority Leader, and he is not going to get his way.”

McConnell is the reason the Senate barely functions

Let’s be clear: Mitch McConnell couldn’t care less about whether the United States Senate is a functioning body.

Time and again, he has shown that he is only concerned about maintaining power and securing political victories, no matter how many Senate rules he breaks or changes in the process.

As former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich wrote in 2019, “No person has done more in living memory to undermine the functioning of the US government than the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.”

Mitch McConnell can whine all he wants about Democrats finding ways to work around GOP obstruction and pass legislation, but it’s pretty likely that no one will take him seriously.

