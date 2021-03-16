People Are Being Poisoned: Nicolle Wallace Rips Tucker Carlson For Spreading Misinformation About Vaccines

Fox News can’t seem to make up their minds about vaccines. The anchors on the channel certainly want Donald Trump to get out sized credit for his role in developing the vaccine. At the same time, they are not willing to tell their viewers they should get inoculated.

Leading the misinformation charge is Tucker Carlson. Each night, the host leads his millions of viewers to wonder whether vaccinations are safe or not. On Tuesday, Nicolle Wallace took Carlson to task.

The MSNBC host began, “A lesson in leadership from Dr. Fauci this morning, emphasizing the need to tell the truth, even if it’s not what people want to hear. It’s a lesson seemingly lost on Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, who is peddling false anti-vaxxer talking points to an audience of millions at a time when polls suggest that nearly half of Trump’s supporters will not get the COVID vaccine.”

She then played a clip of Carlson saying, “Joe Biden told you last week, if you don’t, you can’t celebrate the Fourth of July. But it turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine.”

Wallace then chimed in, “There are a lot of things that Tucker Carlson is. Deaf isn’t one of them. I saw him in a little box watching the speech. Joe Biden did not say that … I know from scientists and doctors, public health officials, the one variable that no one saw coming was how poisoned and misinformed a large bloc of our population would be.”